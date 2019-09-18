Amgen (AMGN) Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Position by $6.11 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Cut Its Stake by $884,735

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $136.06. About 2.74M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 51.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 33,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 31,285 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.77M, down from 64,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $194.01. About 965,322 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GLOBAL HUMIRA SALES $4.71 BLN, UP 14.4 PCT ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,219 shares to 19,259 shares, valued at $36.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.50 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.02 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 51,990 shares to 128,190 shares, valued at $14.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 89,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Galapagos Nv.