Amgen (AMGN) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Holding by $374,409 as Share Price Declined; Clough Capital Partners LP Trimmed Stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by $3.63 Million as Share Price Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, down from 58,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN, NOVARTIS: FDA APPROVES AIMOVIG FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 21,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 68,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $172.45. About 208,703 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 23.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 16/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROGRESS IN CANNABIDIOL ORAL STUDY; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – NDA PDUFA GOAL DATE SCHEDULED FOR JUNE 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – GW cannabis-derived epilepsy drug gets positive FDA staff review; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 12/04/2018 – ICC Labs Enters Into Term Sheet for Export of Cannabidiol to Sundial in Canada; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – QTRLY SHR LOSS 26.0 CENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 10,950 shares to 42,574 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 322,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, up 89.68% or $1.13 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.68 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -92.26% EPS growth.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.