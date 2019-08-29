Amgen (AMGN) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding by $374,409; Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined While Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Lifted Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 56,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 58,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $206.98. About 2.29 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.9. About 393,519 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 Sales Growth of 4%-6%; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Royce: Reps. Royce, Waters, Stivers, Beatty Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Streamline Homelessness Prevention Re; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Forces Regulators to Put Industry Profits over Consumer; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17,090 shares to 293,455 shares, valued at $16.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,662 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

