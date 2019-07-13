Amgen (AMGN) Holder Choate Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding; As Atmos Energy (ATO) Stock Value Rose, Partners Group Holding Ag Trimmed Holding

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 4.49M shares traded or 51.37% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 46,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,482 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.06M, down from 425,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $106.46. About 358,179 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.18 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 13,596 shares to 59,222 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 24,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23M for 36.97 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.