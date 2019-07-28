Amgen (AMGN) Holder Choate Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding as Stock Declined; Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Has Upped Its Position by $7.33 Million as Stock Value Declined

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 106,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 535,042 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.40 million, up from 428,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.11M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 795 shares to 4,199 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 157,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 126,883 shares to 300,447 shares, valued at $14.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 26,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,270 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

