Amgen (AMGN) Holder Cabot Wealth Management Has Upped Stake; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose While Stearns Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Stake by $344,736

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,047 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 16,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $206.32. About 1.94M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 29.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group sold 7,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17,416 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, down from 24,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 17.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – In July, Wells Fargo blamed a third-party vendor for wrongly layering insurance policies on its auto borrowers; 01/05/2018 – Markets Question Earnings Growth, Says Wells Fargo’s McMillion (Video); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 26/04/2018 – Ingevity Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4,098 shares to 6,713 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,259 shares, and cut its stake in Yeti Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.29% or 5,271 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale accumulated 16,802 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors reported 10,124 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Mig Llc, a California-based fund reported 1,132 shares. Jcic Asset Management holds 0% or 30 shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Company invested in 15,508 shares. Navellier Assoc accumulated 21,105 shares. Northstar Gru Incorporated holds 2,415 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 14,374 are owned by Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated. Montag A Associates holds 4,102 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Telemus Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smith Moore Company has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Highstreet Asset Inc owns 11,993 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth stated it has 622 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 2,736 shares. Eqis Cap Incorporated holds 22,107 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Girard Partners Limited holds 0.37% or 41,261 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ipswich Mgmt Inc has 0.26% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Hawaiian Bank has 60,354 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 11,472 were reported by First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 4,740 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mcdonald Cap Investors Ca has 1.75 million shares. Capital Intll Investors holds 63.22 million shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 39,321 shares. Qv Investors, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 808,289 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.1% or 23,892 shares.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86 million and $529.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 48,673 shares to 189,017 shares, valued at $23.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).