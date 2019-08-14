Amgen (AMGN) Holder Baldwin Brothers Lowered Its Position by $696,843; Regent Investment Management Has Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $316,503; Share Value Declined

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 68,094 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94 million, down from 71,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.12. About 5.65 million shares traded or 88.54% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR AMGEN’S XGEVA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR PREVENTION OF SKELETAL-RELATED EVENTS IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 2,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 50,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 53,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s oral diabetes drug beats Jardiance in study; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 11,928 shares to 73,139 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Growth Midcap (IWP) by 5,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Vernon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Fincl Corporation In has invested 0.49% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Schaller Gp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 2,703 shares. Hodges Management holds 0.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 49,926 shares. 12.86M were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 72,357 shares. Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.79% or 245,287 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 1.59% or 84,740 shares. White Pine Ltd Llc accumulated 36,527 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.75% or 4.36 million shares in its portfolio. Aviance Cap Partners Ltd Co holds 23,855 shares. Platinum Invest Limited holds 13,279 shares. Counsel has 0.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,596 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 53,001 shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. 9,369 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 670,178 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. Exchange Capital Mngmt invested 1.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sprott has invested 0.21% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Shamrock Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 9.65M shares or 0.47% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.43% or 185,004 shares. Davis R M stated it has 6,093 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated has 0.51% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 42,305 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Co owns 1,500 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Ltd reported 168,231 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 11,303 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Aspen Investment Inc holds 0.95% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 7,180 shares. Co Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.58% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 11,863 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors reported 1,350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.