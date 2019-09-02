Amgen (AMGN) Holder Atria Investments Has Lowered Holding by $437,668 as Share Price Rose; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Has Lowered Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position as Stock Price Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 19,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 576,564 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.46 million, down from 596,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95M shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 8,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,873 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 18,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.62 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.08B for 15.07 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 1,940 shares to 5,211 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 52,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset invested in 0.31% or 73,670 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hanson Doremus Invest Management reported 1,105 shares stake. Andra Ap invested in 47,500 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corporation has 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 58,320 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 7,951 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 48,460 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.15% or 7,834 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.76M shares. Ims Cap Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,682 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 2.39M shares. Town And Country State Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.63% or 7,022 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advisors Inc has 1.68% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 25,975 shares. 25,832 were accumulated by Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Limited Co. Joel Isaacson And Llc holds 3,407 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldgs Ltd holds 710 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorp And Trust reported 0.25% stake. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0.38% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Westwood Holdings Group Inc has 1.16% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Alps Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Rothschild Investment Il holds 3,542 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital reported 2.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cohen And Steers owns 1.58 million shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 0.27% or 139,746 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Incorporated reported 0.63% stake. Wellington Shields Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 3,900 shares. House Ltd Co accumulated 6,600 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.07% or 11,125 shares. Farmers Financial Bank holds 6,137 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru invested in 4,428 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 10,250 shares to 49,850 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF).