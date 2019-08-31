Amgen (AMGN) Holder Atlanta Capital Group Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Artal Group Sa Holds Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.24 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 1.31 million shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 11/04/2018 – Nektar Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1/2 Clinical Study to Evaluate Combination of TLR Agonist NKTR-262 with CD122; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 03/04/2018 – ARMO BioSciences to Participate in Panel on Cytokines at 8th Annual Cancer Immunotherapy Conference; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 30/05/2018 – SYNDAX & NEKTAR SAY ADDED FINL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 09/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Global Blood Therapeutics Rallied While Improving FDA Policies To Help Nektar; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 2,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,707 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, down from 7,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) or 76,557 shares. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd has 0.01% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 81,357 shares. Brinker Capital owns 0.07% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 52,809 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0% stake. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank owns 120,803 shares. Tobam owns 640,547 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 234,281 shares. Sei Investments holds 6,565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 69,171 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 217,571 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation stated it has 138,880 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $15.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moderna Inc by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor reported 1.00M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc stated it has 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Logan Cap Mgmt invested in 59,990 shares. Covington Mgmt owns 48,460 shares. Green Square Limited Liability Company invested in 0.95% or 7,704 shares. 13,313 are owned by Amg Natl Tru Bank. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 66,569 shares. Moreover, Keystone Fincl Planning Inc has 1.8% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Capstone Financial Advsrs invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bessemer Group reported 242,855 shares. Pure Financial Advsr reported 1,569 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) owns 3,410 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 11,031 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 396 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,723 shares.