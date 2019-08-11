Amgen (AMGN) Holder Aristotle Capital Management Upped Position by $16.60 Million as Stock Rose; As Century Cmntys (CCS) Share Value Rose, Gratia Capital Increased Position by $673,049

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 87,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2.51 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476.47M, up from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.69B market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42 million shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 23/03/2018 – Amgen’s Repatha Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 25/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher first quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 29,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 179,274 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 150,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $837.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.5. About 215,634 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Bancorporation holds 24,944 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 306 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs. St Germain D J Company Incorporated holds 1.97% or 95,439 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 1.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 112,123 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 3.51 million shares. 2,342 were reported by Summit Wealth Advisors Limited Liability. Sol Com reported 0.13% stake. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.22% or 753,653 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 0.03% or 1,477 shares. Millennium Mgmt reported 0.23% stake. Pettee Invsts accumulated 4,973 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Sit Investment Assocs invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Captrust Finance holds 0.07% or 8,945 shares in its portfolio. E&G LP holds 0.28% or 3,400 shares in its portfolio.

