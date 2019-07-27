Amgen (AMGN) Holder Alphamark Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $4.38 Million as Valuation Declined; Biogen (BIIB) Valuation Declined While Leuthold Group Has Boosted Stake

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 94.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 23,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,425 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 24,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (BIIB) by 58.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 5,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15,063 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 9,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94 billion market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF COLLABORATION CO MAY PAY MILESTONE PAYMENTS, LICENSE FEES AND ROYALTIES ON NET SALES; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN: SPINRAZA TRIAL SHOWED IMPROVED MOTOR FUNCTION

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Gamma As holds 150,200 shares or 5.69% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.04M shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 1.18% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). M&T Fincl Bank Corporation owns 77,492 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Wafra has invested 0.37% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Cibc Mkts Corporation has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 47,088 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 1,343 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 0.03% or 5,165 shares. Regions Finance Corporation reported 2,646 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested in 11,249 shares. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,818 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co, Ohio-based fund reported 4,449 shares. Colony Gp Llc has 2,815 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.14% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2,732 shares to 79,603 shares, valued at $9.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 19,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,717 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.