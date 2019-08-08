Amgen (AMGN) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Increased Stake by $334,719; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose, Ecofin LTD Has Upped Its Position by $683,606

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 104,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18M, up from 100,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $215.45. About 316,349 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 96,121 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26 million, up from 94,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $184.17. About 667,989 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Assocs Incorporated holds 0.26% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 14,658 shares. Central Bancorp And Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 20,023 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability has 6,797 shares. The New York-based Bbr Partners Limited Company has invested 0.16% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lynch And Associates In has invested 1.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Van Eck Assoc invested in 21,019 shares. Harvest Cap holds 4,427 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Co reported 1,040 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,953 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0.15% or 458,623 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 3,523 shares. New York-based Jennison Associates Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 13.19M shares. Financial Advantage accumulated 1,032 shares. Adirondack Tru accumulated 8,895 shares or 1.19% of the stock.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 73,322 shares to 112,990 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 89,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,158 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $825.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares to 317,120 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,735 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MSFT).