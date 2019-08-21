Amgen (AMGN) Holder Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $316,160; Servicenow (NOW) Stake Boosted by Lpl Financial Llc

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $204.66. About 102,612 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 48.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 10,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 33,306 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 22,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $9.55 during the last trading session, reaching $264.83. About 276,135 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

