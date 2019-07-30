Amgen (AMGN) Holder Alethea Capital Management Cut Position by $316,160 as Stock Price Declined; Gfs Advisors Upped Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.46 Million as Stock Value Declined

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 1.70M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN CHIEF FINL OFFICER DAVID MELINE SPEAKS ON CONF. CALL; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 54,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 744,683 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 690,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.52. About 35.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Alder Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 14/05/2018 – West Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 21/03/2018 – BOFA’S INQUIRY IS SAID TO SPUR FINGER-POINTING AMONG EXECUTIVES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,505 shares to 54,285 shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares to 238,916 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.