Amgen (AMGN) Holder Albion Financial Group Raised Its Holding; Blue Edge Capital Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $596.32 Million

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 2,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,014 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 14,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS 2018 2Q DIV; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – FDA expands use of Amgen leukemia drug Blincyto to patients with relapse risk

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 80.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 1,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,506 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33B, up from 1,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes; 27/03/2018 – CDB AVIATION LEASE FINANCE DAC – ALL 5 AIRCRAFT ARE FROM CDB AVIATION’S ORDER BOOK WITH BOEING, AND ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER TO AIRLINE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS DOES NOT COMMENT ON PRODUCT POLICY; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – USTR CALLS WTO RULING IN AIRBUS, BOEING CASE IMPORTANT VICTORY; 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 553 shares to 1,522 shares, valued at $1.79 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,719 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,157 shares. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,122 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 1.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 140,774 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,133 shares in its portfolio. Drexel Morgan & holds 875 shares. Savant Capital Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,149 shares. M Holdg Incorporated accumulated 6,293 shares. New England Invest Retirement Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.36% or 2,090 shares. Inv House Ltd Llc holds 1,020 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity holds 0.64% or 303,067 shares. Utd Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 182,424 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Amer Securities Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 5,465 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Inc holds 0.15% or 4,094 shares. Enterprise Fincl Service reported 0.64% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).