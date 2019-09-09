Amg National Trust Bank Upped Its Position in Sanofi (SNY) as Shares Declined; As American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) Market Value Declined, Snow Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Lif (AEL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 102,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.68M, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Equity Investment Lif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.96. About 284,346 shares traded. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) has declined 28.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AEL News: 02/05/2018 – American Equity 1Q EPS $1.55; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. insurer American Equity explores sale; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Equity Investment Life Hol, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEL); 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AMERICAN EQUITY INVESTMENT LIFE HOLDING CO EXPLORES SALE; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY – DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE FURTHER PRESS RELEASES REGARDING POTENTIAL DEAL UNLESS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT IS REACHED; 19/03/2018 – American Equity Announces New Product Series; 23/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY CONFIRMS IN PRELIM TALKS ON POSSIBLE DEAL; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q OPER EPS 85C, EST. 84C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN EQUITY 1Q POLICYHOLDER FUNDS UNDER MANAGEMENT $49.1B; 09/03/2018 American Equity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 23.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 11,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 59,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 48,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 886,814 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 13/04/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761037 Company: SANOFI SYNTHELABO; 24/04/2018 – SANOFI HEAD OF GLOBAL R&D ELIAS ZERHOUNI TO RETIRE; COMPANY NAMES JOHN REED TO TAKE OVER ON JULY 1; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: FDA Approves Toujeo Max SoloStar; 24/04/2018 – Meditope Receives BioLabs Golden Ticket Award From Sanofi to Advance Bioconjugation Technology Research; 27/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG – HAUCK JOINS BASILEA FROM SANOFI; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Europe Enhanced Adds Buwog, Cuts Sanofi; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi 1Q Net Pft EUR1.02B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold AEL shares while 76 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 81.78 million shares or 1.37% less from 82.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 342,139 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 34,989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 68,619 shares. 123,073 were reported by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Sg Americas Lc reported 5,387 shares. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Nordea holds 331,373 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Eagle Boston Inv Mngmt invested in 51,738 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Pnc Service Gru has 5,862 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Century has 0% invested in American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL). Comerica Fincl Bank holds 91,041 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma owns 89,459 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.99 per share. AEL’s profit will be $88.05M for 5.55 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by American Equity Investment Life Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.17% negative EPS growth.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 18,060 shares to 94,085 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (NYSE:LH) by 11,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).

