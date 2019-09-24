Amg National Trust Bank Upped By $759,274 Its Wabtec (WAB) Position; Shorts at Viomi Technology CO Ltd – American Depositary SH (VIOT) Lowered By 37.75%

Viomi Technology CO Ltd – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:VIOT) had a decrease of 37.75% in short interest. VIOT’s SI was 59,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 37.75% from 95,100 shares previously. With 203,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Viomi Technology CO Ltd – American Depositary SH (NASDAQ:VIOT)’s short sellers to cover VIOT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.2. About 998 shares traded. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amg National Trust Bank increased Wabtec Corp (WAB) stake by 214.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank acquired 10,694 shares as Wabtec Corp (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 15,672 shares with $1.13M value, up from 4,978 last quarter. Wabtec Corp now has $13.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $73.51. About 49,011 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 19/04/2018 – Wabtec Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transport unit with Wabtec in $11.1bn deal; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s: Changed Wabtec’s Outlook in Consideration of Operating Performance That Has Lagged Expectations Since the 2016 Acquisition of Faiveley; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $580.70 million. The firm offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses.

More notable recent Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ:VIOT) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Based On Its ROE, Is Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Viomi Technology Co., Ltdâ€™s (NASDAQ:VIOT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 23,073 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 21,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 30,769 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.07% or 35,000 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Next Finance Grp Inc reported 704 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 20 shares. Lpl Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 8 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc accumulated 0% or 96 shares. 12 are owned by Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 5,337 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,476 shares. 101,923 are held by Morgan Stanley.

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Ppg (NYSE:PPG) stake by 3,095 shares to 11,164 valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 3,858 shares and now owns 5,188 shares. Hormel (NYSE:HRL) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $83’s average target is 12.91% above currents $73.51 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had 7 analyst reports since May 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, August 8.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO had sold 16.97M shares worth $1.19B. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.