Amg National Trust Bank Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position by $1.45 Million; Share Value Rose; Schneider Capital Management Stake in Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Has Cut by $375,440 as Share Price Declined

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (ASC) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 675,868 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, down from 722,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ardmore Shipping Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.93. About 30,325 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has risen 5.61% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 29/03/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Irish RMBS Deal Ardmore Securities No. 1; 19/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 25,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,774 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272,000, down from 30,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.07. About 2.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q CLOUD REV. $1.6B; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions

More notable recent Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Stryker reports 2018 results and 2019 outlook NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ABM Industries Announces Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Drilling Down On What Might Be Ailing Zuora Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Appointment of Curtis McWilliams as Chairman of its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 39,000 shares to 51,201 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Venator Materials Plc by 518,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN).

Analysts await Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 67.57% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Ardmore Shipping Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 52,505 shares to 129,595 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate (NYSE:ALL) by 3,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IBMI).