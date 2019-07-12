Amg National Trust Bank Trimmed Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake by $647,130 as Shares Declined; As Deluxe (DLX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Jlb & Associates Has Lowered Holding

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 9,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,108 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 87,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.64. About 5.98 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe (DLX) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 17,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,081 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 66,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Deluxe for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.02. About 81,777 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $55 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – ACQUIRED LOGOMIX FOR $43 MLN IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $811.25M for 11.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200.

