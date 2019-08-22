Amg National Trust Bank Trimmed Ball (BLL) Position By $2.02 Million; Last Week Asure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Coverage

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 4.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank sold 35,439 shares as Ball Corp (BLL)’s stock rose 21.83%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 800,750 shares with $46.33 million value, down from 836,189 last quarter. Ball Corp now has $26.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 1.70 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Wake Forest: Register now for HappyFeet Soccer & Preschool T-Ball; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD – SECOND BALL MILL AT MOUNT MILLIGAN NOW RESTARTED FOLLOWING BUILD-UP OF WATER IN MOUNT MILLIGAN’S TAILINGS STORAGE FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA EXITED ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cricket-Ball-tampering punishments don’t fit the crime – Warne; 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – San Francisco’s Art, Tech and Fashion Set Decks Out for SFMOMA Modern Ball; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd

Among 3 analysts covering Asure (NASDAQ:ASUR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Asure has $15 highest and $9 lowest target. $12.33’s average target is 97.91% above currents $6.23 stock price. Asure had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. See Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) latest ratings:

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Asure Software, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 7.57 million shares or 3.73% less from 7.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Mgmt reported 213,400 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Jump Trading Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com reported 0% in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 6,112 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc accumulated 867 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 1,901 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De owns 10,583 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 1.63M shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR). First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 23,900 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 37,692 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 12,700 shares. 114,093 are owned by Bard Assocs Inc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% of its portfolio in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR).

The stock increased 2.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 187,513 shares traded. Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) has declined 37.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ASUR News: 15/03/2018 – Asure Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – TERM LOANS UNDER FACILITY ARE $105 MLN, WHICH INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY $36.75 MLN OF NEW DEBT; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Asure Software; 09/05/2018 – Asure Software Had Seen 2018 Rev $89M-$92M; 01/05/2018 – EY Announces Pat Goepel of Asure Software Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in Central Texas; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software Increasing Shelf Registration to $175M From About $60M; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP EBITDA, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME ITEMS, OF BETWEEN $19.0 MLN AND $22.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC ASUR.O FY2018 REV VIEW $89.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE BUYS AUSTIN HR: EXPANDING HR CONSULTING REACH; 02/04/2018 – Asure Software: Austin HR Will Fall Under Asure Consulting Services Offering

More notable recent Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Asure Software (ASUR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Asure Software (ASUR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asure Software Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:ASUR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asure’s Sell-Off Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $99.28 million. The firm offers a suite of solutions to help clients optimize and manage their mobile workforces and their global workspaces. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s SaaS offerings include asset management, mobile room scheduling, mobile time tracking, scheduling software, space utilization solutions, tablet time clocks, time and labor management software, traditional time clocks, touch panels for room scheduling, and workplace business intelligence analytics.

Amg National Trust Bank increased Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) stake by 6,427 shares to 72,830 valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr (SCPB) stake by 17,751 shares and now owns 24,979 shares. Spdr (SPY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ball has $8700 highest and $63 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -0.29% below currents $79.73 stock price. Ball had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BLL in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 17. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, August 2. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 5. Wells Fargo downgraded Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) rating on Monday, August 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $7200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability accumulated 40,766 shares. Oppenheimer Co has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,861 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Pinebridge Invests LP holds 0% or 1,282 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 4.40M shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 10,555 shares. Burney Communications reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). State Street holds 14.29M shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,304 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 2.67M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 65,044 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 277,048 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 62,439 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California-based Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt has invested 2.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).