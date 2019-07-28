Amg National Trust Bank Stake in Rayonier (RYN) Decreased by $603,570 as Stock Price Rose; Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its United Contl Hldgs (Call) (UAL) Position by $3.25 Billion as Market Valuation Declined

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 55.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 19,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,739 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 35,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 660,831 shares traded or 45.52% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (UAL) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 11.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 11.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.36. About 1.68 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIR WON’T ACCEPT ANY NEW RESERVATIONS FOR PETSAFE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL – NOW EXPECTS TAX RATE OF ABOUT 21% TO 22% FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 5, THE BOARD OF CO INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM 15 DIRECTORS TO 16 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact Expected from United Airlines’ Term Loan Re-pricing; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Capacity Growth 4.5% to 5.5%; 07/03/2018 – UNITED SPOKESMAN ROBERT EINHORN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 22/03/2018 – WTVYNews4: BREAKING: (CBS) Gen. H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton as Nati; 24/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO forgoes 2017 bonus, board chairman to step down; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds United Continental Hldgs Inc. To ‘BB’, Outlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: UNIT REVENUE OUT OF GUAM TO BE POSITIVE GOING FORWARD

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $7.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 11,800 shares. Fil holds 0% or 9 shares. California-based Advisor Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.06% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr accumulated 8,998 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Shell Asset Mgmt Company accumulated 3,001 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division owns 4,394 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hudock Cap Gru Limited Com has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn invested in 800,759 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 46,629 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Invs Com. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.05% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 6,278 shares. Beech Hill Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Franklin Res holds 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 36,704 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Com has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 43,288 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 15,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 4,647 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd has 4.01M shares. 59,547 were accumulated by Pennsylvania. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 16,942 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Weatherly Asset Management Lp holds 8,089 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Com, New York-based fund reported 53,446 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 16,801 shares. California-based Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.68M shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Millennium Management reported 0.03% stake. Cipher Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 14,025 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 6,427 shares to 72,830 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 202,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (RWX).