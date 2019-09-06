Amg National Trust Bank Stake in Physicians (DOC) Has Trimmed by $428,022; Iridian Asset Management Cut Servicemaster Global Holdings (SERV) Holding as Shares Rose

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Physicians (DOC) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 23,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 49,910 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 73,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Physicians for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 263,673 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500.

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 2.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.16 million, down from 3.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 219,860 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.94 million shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $224.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 29.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $49.06 million for 39.31 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DOC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 165.39 million shares or 5.20% more from 157.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 38,315 shares. Telemus Capital Limited holds 0.02% or 17,295 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co accumulated 98 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 52,827 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 70,063 shares. Moreover, Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 580 shares. Macquarie Group Inc accumulated 2.57 million shares or 0.08% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Pinnacle Associate invested in 19,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 63,798 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.27% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Cohen & Steers owns 0% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 55,635 shares. 14,707 were accumulated by Symons Capital. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0.03% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 201,611 are held by Natixis Advsrs L P.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares by 54,806 shares to 168,039 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 86,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).