Amg National Trust Bank Stake In Hormel (HRL) Was Has Increased; Amag Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Valuation Declined While Armistice Capital Has Upped Stake

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hormel (HRL) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700,584 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36M, up from 662,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Hormel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.51. About 621,584 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Jeff Frank VP of Foodservice Marketing; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER NET SALES UP 22%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMAG) by 76.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 1.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 28.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.71M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.01M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 468,289 shares traded. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has declined 50.37% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAG News: 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 09/03/2018 AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – US DECISION TO IMPOSE PUNITIVE TARIFFS ON ALUMINUM IMPORTS WILL HIT AMAG; 14/05/2018 – Broadfin Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Amag Pharma; 03/04/2018 – AMAG Technology Announces Symmetry Access Control V9; 03/05/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 23/03/2018 – AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT DISMISSES & RESOLVES PATENT LITIGATION RELATED TO CO’S FERAHEME, 30 MG/ML, 17 ML SINGLE DOSE VIALS FOR INTRAVENOUS USE; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 07/05/2018 – Amag Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AMAV.Vl – EXPECTS A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ITS OPERATING RESULT FOR 2018 RUNNING TO MID-SEVEN-DIGIT EURO FIGURE; 26/03/2018 – Palatin Technologies Announces Submission of Bremelanotide NDA to FDA for Treatment of Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD) in Premenopausal Women

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold AMAG shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 7.96% less from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 34,222 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 9,158 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated accumulated 195 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 13,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). American Grp holds 25,977 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 13,000 shares. Armistice Capital Limited Liability has 3.32M shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) for 99,485 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Co reported 20,252 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Inc holds 1,056 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,029 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Partners holds 0% or 3,012 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0% or 88,762 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $4.47 million activity. Shares for $4.42M were bought by ARMISTICE CAPITAL – LLC on Tuesday, June 25.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 1.30 million shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $29.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 128,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $243,936 activity.