Amg National Trust Bank Position in Sealed Air (SEE) Lowered by $740,784 as Valuation Declined; As Iridium Comm. (IRDM) Share Value Rose, Dudley & Shanley Has Increased Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Iridium Comm. (IRDM) by 313.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 302,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 398,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.54M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Iridium Comm. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.11. About 415,509 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 114.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 109.99% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 03/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – FIFTH SET OF 10 IRIDIUM NEXT SATELLITES, LAUNCHED FRIDAY BY SPACEX, HAVE BEGUN TESTING AND VALIDATION PROCESS; 14/05/2018 – Iridium Communications Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – SPACEX ROCKET LIFTS OFF WITH IRIDIUM, NASA SATELLITES; 22/05/2018 – SpaceX Launches Falcon 9 Rocket With Iridium, NASA Satellites (Video); 30/03/2018 – SpaceX is set to launch Friday morning from the central coast of California, in an attempt to send Iridium NEXT satellites into orbit on a previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Corporate Family Rating To Iridium; 14/03/2018 – Covenant Quality Assessment for lridium Communications Inc. Bond Offering; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 09/04/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS – IRIDIUM-6/GRACE-FO RIDESHARE MISSION TARGETED FOR LAUNCH BY SPACEX FROM VAFB IN CALIFORNIA FOR MAY 19

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 16,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,215 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, down from 27,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.64. About 1.09 million shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWP) by 2,375 shares to 146,454 shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares by 54,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWD).

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.65M for 16.66 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.47% EPS growth.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp. by 1.23M shares to 99,697 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Serv. Grp (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 202,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,644 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $175,535 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Rush Parker William, worth $90,780.