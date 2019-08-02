Amg National Trust Bank Position in Hormel (HRL) Has Increased as Stock Price Rose; As Atricure (ATRC) Market Valuation Rose, Sectoral Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $972,270

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 37,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The hedge fund held 393,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53M, up from 355,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.22. About 193,167 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hormel (HRL) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 700,584 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, up from 662,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Hormel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 3.02 million shares traded or 11.63% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS VOLUME DOWN 2%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – The Makers of Hormel® Natural Choice® Deli Meats Announce New National Ad Featuring Comedic Actress Judy Greer; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire

