Amg National Trust Bank Lowered Position in Ecolab Com (ECL) by $950,752 as Stock Price Rose; Mackenzie Financial Holds Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 30,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 326,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347.23M, up from 1.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Milestone Gp Inc invested in 0.03% or 1,228 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 154,513 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bokf Na accumulated 53,637 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 28,296 were accumulated by Crestwood Advsr Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Choate holds 0.08% or 7,571 shares. Westwood Management Corporation Il holds 0.05% or 1,900 shares. 551,751 are owned by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking Corp. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Company has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Nomura Holdings stated it has 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Beck Ltd holds 0.17% or 2,060 shares in its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 80 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi owns 3.33% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 65,310 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com holds 462 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Canandaigua Bancshares Tru has 0.82% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 24,283 shares. Azimuth Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.73% or 61,712 shares in its portfolio.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 909,352 shares to 490,971 shares, valued at $44.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 39,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,377 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (ICF) by 5,023 shares to 475,102 shares, valued at $52.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (RWX) by 39,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & Incorporated has 1,409 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 159,843 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 497 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund Incorporated owns 1.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 33,900 shares. Moreover, Covington Capital Mngmt has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 210,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 162,512 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 564 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Webster State Bank N A invested in 0.65% or 25,876 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The New York-based Cantillon Cap Management Lc has invested 4.36% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.07% or 4,281 shares. Moreover, Advisory Serv Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,509 shares.