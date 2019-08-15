Amg National Trust Bank Lowered By $603,570 Its Rayonier (RYN) Position; HEALTHLYNKED (HLYK) Shorts Lowered By 78.81%

HEALTHLYNKED CORP (OTCMKTS:HLYK) had a decrease of 78.81% in short interest. HLYK’s SI was 3,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 78.81% from 15,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.006 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2. About 528,508 shares traded or 257.60% up from the average. HealthLynked Corp. (OTCMKTS:HLYK) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Rayonier Inc (RYN) stake by 55.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank sold 19,470 shares as Rayonier Inc (RYN)’s stock declined 8.97%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 15,739 shares with $496,000 value, down from 35,209 last quarter. Rayonier Inc now has $3.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 683,403 shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold RYN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 373 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa invested in 0.01% or 49,678 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 155 shares. Becker Capital Management owns 17,830 shares. Goldman Sachs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.01% or 46,109 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 225 shares. Moreover, Kistler has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Moreover, Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.63% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 35,226 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Optimum Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). D E Shaw & Com invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Fiduciary Financial Service Of The Southwest Tx has 0.16% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). 767 are held by Asset Mgmt One.

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 16.50% above currents $26.18 stock price. Rayonier had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has “Underperform” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9.

Amg National Trust Bank increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 235,997 shares to 258,183 valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Msci (EWL) stake by 24,686 shares and now owns 248,175 shares. Ishares (EEM) was raised too.