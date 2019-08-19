Amg National Trust Bank Lifted Sanofi (SNY) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering LGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)

Among 3 analysts covering LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LGI Homes has $68 highest and $6200 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is -13.10% below currents $75.18 stock price. LGI Homes had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $66 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by JMP Securities. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The stock of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) earned “Sell” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, August 7. See LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell New Target: $62.0000 Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $68 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $58 New Target: $66 Maintain

Amg National Trust Bank increased Sanofi (SNY) stake by 23.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank acquired 11,481 shares as Sanofi (SNY)’s stock declined 3.94%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 59,583 shares with $2.64 million value, up from 48,102 last quarter. Sanofi now has $105.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.02. About 976,456 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS DENGUE CONTINUES TO REPRESENT A SIGNIFICANT PUBLIC HEALTH CHALLENGE; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – REG-ADVENT INTERNATIONAL ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE ZENTIVA, SANOFI’S EUROPEAN GENERICS BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Sanofi Proposes Reappointment of CEO Olivier Brandicourt to Board; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: FDA Approves Toujeo Max SoloStar; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K; 27/03/2018 – Sanofi: New Max SoloStar Pen Holds 900 Units of Toujeo; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – ADVENT WILL SUPPORT ZENTIVA MANAGEMENT TEAM TO INVEST IN COMPANY’S OPERATIONS, PRODUCTION FACILITIES AND R&D PIPELINE

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sanofi’s Earnings: A Preview – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sanofi Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Lexicon Shares Fall 47% On Termination Of License Agreement With Sanofi – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Reports Partner Sanofi (SNY) Commences Dosing of DNL758 in Phase 1 Study – StreetInsider.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pharma Stock Roundup: AGN, NVO Earnings, EU Nod to SNY & ABBV Drugs for New Patients – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 5,899 shares to 31,970 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Global (GXG) stake by 114,269 shares and now owns 78,544 shares. Ishares (IWM) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 121,241 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs PET CART (LGI-2560); 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Enhanced Automotive Security System (LGI-2541); 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys New 4.5% Position in LGI Homes; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – LGI Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LGIH, MDR, CVNA – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LGI Homes is Now Selling in New Tampa Area Golf Course Community – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LGI Homes Reveals A New Lineup Of Floor Plans At Its New Community In Colorado Springs – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LGI Homes Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, and Tennessee markets. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. It offers entry-level homes and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. It has a 13.02 P/E ratio. At December 31, 2016, it owned 59 active communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 4 under the Terrata Homes brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold LGI Homes, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 4.98% less from 20.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39 were accumulated by Hanseatic Mgmt Ser. Products Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 89,100 shares. Fmr Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.56% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 9,737 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny. Victory owns 0% invested in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 3,601 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Virtu Financial Lc reported 6,275 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,217 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 103,398 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% or 7,200 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares invested in 0% or 35,281 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 51,897 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company owns 22,798 shares.