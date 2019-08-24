Amg National Trust Bank Lifted Holding in General Mills (GIS) as Market Valuation Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Boothbay Fund Management Has Boosted Holding by $3.30 Million

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 144.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 18,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 30,643 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 12,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and U.S. car maker Ford have unveiled an unstaffed car vending machine in China; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 6,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 121,139 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 114,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,300 shares to 66,957 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7,373 shares to 11,842 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,819 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Put).