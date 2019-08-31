Amg National Trust Bank Lifted By $363,568 Its Orange (ORAN) Stake; K PLUS S AG ORDINARY SHARES (KPLUF) Sellers Decreased By 2.46% Their Shorts

K PLUS S AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) had a decrease of 2.46% in short interest. KPLUF’s SI was 2.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.46% from 2.62 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 25595 days are for K PLUS S AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)’s short sellers to cover KPLUF’s short positions. It closed at $16 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amg National Trust Bank increased Orange (ORAN) stake by 12.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank acquired 22,723 shares as Orange (ORAN)’s stock declined 5.09%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 210,786 shares with $3.44M value, up from 188,063 last quarter. Orange now has $40.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 277,079 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 13/03/2018 – REG-Orange issues a 10-year 1.375% EUR 1 billion bond; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 05/04/2018 – ORANGE EGYPT FOR TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAYS LOAN WILL ALSO BE USED IN REFINANCING OF EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN OF EGP 4.3 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Orange Threatens to Cut off TF1 Signal -Le Figaro; 20/04/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium makes convergent offer Love available in the last areas in Belgium, covering now 100% of all cabled homes; 27/03/2018 – Orange to Roll Out Solar Project Targeting African Consumers; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Orange County, CA’s John Wayne Airport $154MM Revs at ‘AA’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Orange 1Q Adjusted Ebitda EUR2.61B; 03/04/2018 – Orange Bowl Committee Welcomes New Members; 04/05/2018 – Richland Source: Event center opens on Orange Street

Amg National Trust Bank decreased General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 106,530 shares to 25,765 valued at $257,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 25,568 shares and now owns 8,231 shares. Ishares (DVY) was reduced too.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.01 billion. The Company’s Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries. It has a 202.53 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Salt segment produces and markets salt for food processing, industrial salt, salt for chemical use, de-icing salt, and sodium chloride brine.