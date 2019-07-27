Amg National Trust Bank Increases Holding in Orange (ORAN); Centene Del (CNC) Holder Roberts Glore & Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $467,725

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 22,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 188,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 2.43 million shares traded or 289.22% up from the average. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 11/04/2018 – CERT NZ Chooses Orange Business Services to Enhance Cyberdefense; 13/03/2018 – REG-Orange issues a 10-year 1.375% EUR 1 billion bond; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce And Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement For Woodward To Acquire L’Orange, A World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE SKY GOLDEN HARVEST ENTERTAINMENT (HOLDINGS) LTD 1132.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,007 MLN VS HK$1,292 MLN; 20/04/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM SA OBEL.BR : DEGROOF PETERCAM RAISES TO ADD FROM HOLD; 04/04/2018 – CHINA FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS OTHER NEW TARIFFS ON U.S. PRODUCTS INCLUDE ORANGE JUICE, CERTAIN SORGHUM PRODUCTS, COTTON; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Discovery Named a Relativity Orange-level Best in Service Provider for Sixth Year; 05/03/2018 – ORANGE RENEWS EXEC COMMITTEE TO ACCELERATE MULTI-SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – Managing Director Michael Cabanas Elected to Orange Bowl Committee; 20/03/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA – SIEMENS AG EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH ORANGE BUSINESS SERVICES FOR GLOBAL SD-WAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,804 shares to 30,711 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total (NYSE:TOT) by 12,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,254 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan (NYSE:MS).