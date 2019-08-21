Amg National Trust Bank Increased Stake in Banco Santander S A (SAN); Courage Capital Management Position in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Trimmed by $2.32 Million as Share Price Declined

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Banco Santander S A (SAN) by 19.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 97,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 591,605 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 493,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Banco Santander S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 11.92 million shares traded or 8.27% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 24/04/2018 – BZ WBK BZW.WA CEO SAYS STILL ESTIMATES REBRANDING COSTS, CAN’T DISCLOSE ANY NUMBERS NOW; 26/03/2018 – TABLE-UK mortgage approvals fall 11 pct in Feb – UK Finance; 08/03/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6.9 EUROS FROM 6.4 EUROS; 05/03/2018 MANDATE: Santander UK Holmes 2018-1 U.K. Prime RMBS; 28/05/2018 – The Portuguese Development Team Behind MoviePass, Inspired Gaming, Santander and Many Other Industry Giants is Coming to New Yo; 12/04/2018 – UK lenders expect rebound in demand for mortgage lending in coming months – BoE; 28/03/2018 – Banco Santander, S.A. Files 20-F for 2017; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER CHAIRMAN BOTIN SPEAKS AT AGM; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S FPC SAW ARGUMENTS FOR “MEASURED INCREASE” IN CCYB, ALSO ARGUMENTS FOR NO CHANGE; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND – UK BANKING SYSTEM COULD CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THE ECONOMY THROUGH DISORDERLY BREXIT

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.21. About 404,085 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Reports First Quarter Revenue of $742.2 Million, EPS of $0.58 and Adjusted EPS of $0.52; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $3.04B-$3.08B; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 08/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: Acadia Healthcare $477.3m TLB-1, $921.1m TLB-2; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Adds Acadia Health; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Acadia Healthcare Company,; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Rev $742.2M

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49,468 shares to 15,700 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (ACWI) by 12,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,626 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci (EZU).

