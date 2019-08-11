Amg National Trust Bank Holds Stake in Orange (ORAN); Summit Creek Advisors Has Upped Its Holding in Sps Commerce (SPSC) as Stock Price Rose

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 22,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 210,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 188,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 373,333 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 28/03/2018 – ORANGE TO FOCUS ON EXISTING OPERATIONS IN AFRICA; 27/04/2018 – Historic Orange Lawn Tennis Club Announces New Ownership Plans to Restore OLTC to Its Premier Stature and Beyond; 08/03/2018 – TF1 SAYS SIGNS NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREMENET WITH ORANGE; 07/03/2018 – Nokia and Orange roll out 4G LTE in Africa; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells parts maker L’Orange to Woodward for 700 mln euros; 04/05/2018 – ORANGE’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RENEWAL OF STEPHANE RICHARD’S MANDATE AS BOARD MEMBER WITH 88.62 PCT OF VOTES; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Orange County, FL’s IDR at ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Orange Bowl Committee Welcomes New Members; 29/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium confirms its interest in an industrial partnership with Nethys and Brutélé; 05/03/2018 – ORANGE SA ORAN.PA – FABIENNE DULAC, CHIEF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ORANGE FRANCE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GROUP

Summit Creek Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sps Commerce (SPSC) by 294.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc bought 22,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.41% . The institutional investor held 29,949 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, up from 7,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $107.91. About 67,032 shares traded. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 31.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Adj EPS 32c-Adj EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management Buys 1.9% of SPS Commerce; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Michael McConnell to Board; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Appoints Three New Independent Directors to the Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.40-Adj EPS $1.45; 13/03/2018 Retailers Raise Vendor Supply Chain Acumen with SPS Commerce Online Training Programs; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 31C; 23/03/2018 – USDA-Foreign Agr: China: China Notifies Draft Maximum Residue Limits for Pesticides in Food (as SPS 1065) – March 23, 2018

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18 million and $561.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm.Com by 56,650 shares to 157,836 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) by 171,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,248 shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CORE or SPSC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Robust Jobs Data Paint a Pretty Picture for These Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SPS Commerce Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SPS Commerce Fulfillment Certified for Acumatica 2018 R2 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GFN vs. SPSC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 18, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.12 million activity. $2.12M worth of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was sold by Frome James J. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold SPSC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.39 million shares or 2.35% less from 16.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,785 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 11,238 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 40,710 shares stake. Boston Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 27,538 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 3,661 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Howe And Rusling accumulated 0% or 45 shares. Principal Financial Grp holds 0.02% or 155,275 shares. 3,300 are held by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Ftb Advsr owns 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 203 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.02% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) for 16,213 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Company has invested 0.05% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 6,352 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,294 shares.