Amg National Trust Bank Holding in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Lifted by $621,995; Ariel Investments Decreased Its Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $401,875 as Share Price Rose

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 24.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The hedge fund held 9,671 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 12,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $139.79. About 644,639 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $990 MLN VS $935 MLN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 16/04/2018 – FAISEL H. KHAN NAMED VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FOR SEMPRA ENERGY; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 17/05/2018 – SoCalGas Introduces Innovative New Solar Hydrogen Generation System at California Air Resources Board Symposium

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 14,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 59,581 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 45,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.78% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 7.99M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Investments Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 9,671 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Communication invested in 0.07% or 96,577 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 521,170 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 22,090 shares. Howland Management Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,598 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) reported 63,054 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Commerce State Bank owns 34,870 shares. 18,469 were reported by Newfocus Financial Group Inc Incorporated Lc. Verition Fund Management Ltd invested in 61,037 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Com invested in 183 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Essex Mgmt Limited Co has 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 195 shares. Pure Financial reported 21,634 shares stake. Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2,674 shares. Eagle Ridge Management reported 1.14% stake. Glenmede Commerce Na reported 10,361 shares stake.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 16,011 shares to 240,349 shares, valued at $73.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 88,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc. (NYSE:PM).

