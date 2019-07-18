Amg National Trust Bank Holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) Has Lowered by $536,250 as Share Value Rose; As Cyberark Software LTD Shs (CYBR) Valuation Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs (CYBR) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 32,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 167,294 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.92M, down from 199,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $140.7. About 699,763 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 116.48% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 112.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $315 MLN TO $319 MLN; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $79.89. About 574,712 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/03/2018 – COUPA SOFTWARE INC COUP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 15/03/2018 – SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES LTD SHLE.TO : RBC CUTS TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$10; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS ACQUISITION OPTIONS IN CANADA ARE LIMITED; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14; 21/05/2018 – Ford to Participate in RBC Auto Tech Conference; 08/05/2018 – XL GROUP LTD XL.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 10/05/2018 – KILLAM APARTMENT REIT KMP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$16 FROM C$15

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is CyberArk Software (CYBR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CyberArk: Can It Go Yet Another Gear? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CyberArk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyberArk: An Ideal Candidate For Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc Com (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 84,586 shares to 113,984 shares, valued at $804,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Mark Hldg Co Inc Com (NASDAQ:CORE) by 91,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp Adr New (NYSE:SNE).

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $9.40M for 140.70 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.44B for 11.75 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.