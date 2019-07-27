Amg National Trust Bank Holding in General Elec Co (GE) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Shares Rose, Atwood & Palmer Has Cut Its Stake by $836,400

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 80.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 106,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,765 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 132,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 26.46 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 18/04/2018 – General Electric Co expected to post earnings of 11 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – GE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies and Shoes; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 25/04/2018 – Safran CEO cautious on further Airbus jet output increases

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,404 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86 million, down from 70,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $137.17. About 1.77M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Underhill to Lead North Amer Consumer Business, With Brands Such as Huggies, Kleenex, Cottonelle, Depend; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 10/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83M and $706.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 6,625 shares to 197,650 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn holds 0.09% or 6,469 shares. 11,022 were reported by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 1.64 million shares. American And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 562 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 29,368 shares. 1.90M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc owns 54,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt has 12,936 shares. Logan Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 24,659 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Buckingham Cap Inc owns 13,440 shares. Ckw Financial Gru holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 74,109 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 470,470 shares. Martin Inv Management Ltd invested in 3,435 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited reported 21,769 shares stake. Brookstone Mgmt reported 63,169 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rech Glob stated it has 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 1,383 were accumulated by Kings Point Mngmt. Lbmc Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,847 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Victory Capital Mgmt has 127,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). King Luther Mngmt Corp invested in 37,680 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Keating Counselors stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Glenview National Bank Trust Dept reported 53,813 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Company reported 2.30M shares. Invest Svcs Wi accumulated 46,057 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc by 39,851 shares to 64,461 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 38,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,584 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

