Amg National Trust Bank Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Cut as Market Value Declined; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $44.87 Million

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46 million, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $8.42 during the last trading session, reaching $289.72. About 555,429 shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 64.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 20,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $618,000, down from 31,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Is Investigating FleetCor Technologies (FLT); FleetCor Shareholders Encouraged to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FleetCor Beats Wall Street Consensus – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR Announces European Fuel Card Head to Lead North America Fuel Card Business – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 25,201 shares to 10.94M shares, valued at $411.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $248.47 million for 25.06 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 0.08% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 3 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 22,234 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 574,952 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 1,820 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated. Raymond James And invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Westfield Cap Management Com Limited Partnership reported 0.47% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jupiter Asset Mgmt accumulated 71,562 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 11,346 shares. 217,463 are held by Montag & Caldwell Limited. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 54,321 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 42,086 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd. Pinebridge LP has invested 0.12% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 3 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cisco Falls 4% – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 10/01/2019: CUI, SPI, CVET, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Becomes Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco subsea test hits 26.4 Tbps – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va owns 327,673 shares or 1.22% of their US portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 2.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 57,154 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru invested in 611,115 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie has 74,922 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc has invested 1.56% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 185,825 are held by Buckhead Mngmt Lc. Stoneridge Investment Limited holds 0.66% or 34,073 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Invest Grp holds 0.33% or 16,064 shares. Pioneer Trust State Bank N A Or has 138,313 shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership holds 27,981 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Incorporated holds 235,732 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated reported 15,280 shares. Ckw Financial Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1,700 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny owns 0.32% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 39,150 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci (TUR) by 55,939 shares to 76,739 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares by 41,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (DIA).