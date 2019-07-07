Amg National Trust Bank Has Upped Orange (ORAN) Stake By $363,568; Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) Has 2 Sentiment

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 16 institutional investors started new or increased holdings, while 8 reduced and sold their equity positions in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund. The institutional investors in our database now own: 3.22 million shares, up from 3.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 6.

Amg National Trust Bank increased Orange (ORAN) stake by 12.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank acquired 22,723 shares as Orange (ORAN)'s stock rose 1.81%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 210,786 shares with $3.44M value, up from 188,063 last quarter. Orange now has $41.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 362,759 shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 15.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500.

More notable recent Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “10 Cold Weather Stocks to Heat Up Your Returns – Yahoo News” on February 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Certain Closed End Funds Advised by Western Asset Management Company, LLC Announce New Director/Trustee – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Asset Premier Bond Fund goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Spins Back After Earnings Beat, Sales Miss, Weak Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 19,458 shares traded. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) has risen 2.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.68% the S&P500.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The company has market cap of $166.43 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund for 1.06 million shares. Provise Management Group Llc owns 238,001 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.17% invested in the company for 42,098 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 33,291 shares.

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Ishares (ACWX) stake by 44,927 shares to 2.18M valued at $101.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN) stake by 19,470 shares and now owns 15,739 shares. Ishares Msci (EWD) was reduced too.