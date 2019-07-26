Amg National Trust Bank Has Upped Encana (ECA) Position by $1.65 Million; Denali Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Robert Half International (RHI) by $4.62 Million

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 71,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 136,300 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 207,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 2.31M shares traded or 57.05% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) CEO Max Messmer on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Protiviti’s Latest “Internal Auditing Around the World” Profiles Organizations Embracing Next-Gen Internal Audit Functions – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Robert Half Fell on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Trust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 20,600 shares to 22,500 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Autonation Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

