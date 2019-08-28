Amg National Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) Holding by $536,250 as Stock Value Declined; Ppg Industries (PPG) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $5.44 Million as Shares Rose

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (PPG) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 48,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 4.12 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464.73M, down from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $109.03. About 558,318 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – PPG SAYS FORMER VP WAS PUT ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Sees Taking $80M-$85M Restructuring Charge in 2Q 201; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel to sell unit to Carlyle, GIC for 10.1 bln euros; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 7,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 571,339 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400; 30/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLLAND- BOARD WELCOMES OVERWHELMING VOTE BY SHAREHOLDERS ON RESOLUTION 27 TO REJECT RESOLUTION REQUISITIONED TO CREATE SHAREHOLDER COMMITTEE; 24/05/2018 – Smart & Final at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CITY NATIONAL BENEFITING FROM FED RATE INCREASES; 06/03/2018 – RBC Chief Warns Foreigners Using Canadian Homes as Piggy Banks; 15/05/2018 – HERMES HRMS.PA : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 480 FROM EUR 440; 14/03/2018 – Tillerson’s exit has ‘very big implications’ for oil: RBC’s @CroftHelima (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO COMMENTS ON CANADA’S REVIEW OF RISK-SHARING IN HOUSING; 15/05/2018 – Gain Capital at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 14

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (SCPB) by 17,751 shares to 24,979 shares, valued at $763,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) by 86,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWD).

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 16.83 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.