Amg National Trust Bank Has Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $968,358; Market Value Rose; Speece Thorson Capital Group Cut Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $2.19 Million

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 42.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank analyzed 3,858 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 5,188 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 9,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $257.34. About 506,711 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 27,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 101,158 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, down from 128,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 2.91M shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.03M for 14.45 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,061 shares to 114,703 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 8,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,148 shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 4,909 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Capital Advsrs Limited Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 275 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Llc stated it has 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 4,647 shares or 0.23% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 774,418 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 2,858 shares. Blackrock reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 518 shares. Caxton Associates LP accumulated 0.09% or 9,386 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group reported 32,015 shares. Old Bancshares In invested in 0.43% or 106,099 shares. Oakmont holds 398,915 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com owns 601,054 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil holds 5,000 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hillsdale Inv Management Incorporated stated it has 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Financial Bank Division owns 7,604 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tctc Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 1,570 shares. Old Dominion has 1,119 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 213,468 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co owns 197,190 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Nomura has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Putnam Invs Limited Liability owns 0.98% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.74M shares. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.27% or 2,362 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Donaldson Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 14,338 were reported by Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $893.55 million for 19.44 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 5,294 shares to 224,522 shares, valued at $33.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (RWX) by 12,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci (EWW).