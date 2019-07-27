Amg National Trust Bank Has Raised Stake in Hormel (HRL) as Shares Declined; As Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock Value Declined, Rr Partners LP Trimmed by $475,200 Its Holding

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, down from 479,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Hormel (HRL) by 5.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 38,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700,584 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.36 million, up from 662,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Hormel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 1.42M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 4.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CAH’s profit will be $286.13M for 11.75 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 13,321 shares. Brandes Prtn Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 1.93 million shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And stated it has 19,599 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.16% or 332,564 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 68,809 shares. Franklin reported 4.69 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 53,048 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 1.03 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mariner Lc accumulated 0.02% or 30,352 shares. Department Mb Savings Bank N A invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 43 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Nomura Inc holds 25,240 shares. Johnson Group Inc reported 11,132 shares.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cardinal Health Appoints Stephen Mason To Lead Medical Segment – PRNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cardinal Health, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cardinal Health (CAH) CFO Jorge M. Gomez to Leave Company – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Intl accumulated 0.06% or 20,000 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc holds 0.78% or 30,595 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Sun Life Finance Inc reported 464 shares. King Luther Mngmt reported 42,039 shares. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Albert D Mason accumulated 1.32% or 40,340 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Company reported 28,636 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 1,111 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Exane Derivatives reported 20 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 44,296 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 6,818 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 11,404 shares. Eulav Asset Management invested in 52,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 3,687 shares to 219,228 shares, valued at $31.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,827 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci (TUR).

More notable recent Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Plant-Based Meat Makers That Could Give Beyond Meat A Run For Its Money – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Celebrity Chefs and Jennie-O Turkey Store Collaborate on New On-Trend Turkey Burger Recipes for Summer Grilling Season – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hormel Health Labs Debuts a New Coffee Drink for People with Dysphagia – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hormel Foods – Valuation Now Unreasonable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 21, 2018.