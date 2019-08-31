Amg National Trust Bank Has Raised Holding in Orange (ORAN) by $363,568; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Has Upped Holding by $311,250

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Orange (ORAN) by 12.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 22,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.09% . The institutional investor held 210,786 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 188,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Orange for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 277,079 shares traded. Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) has declined 14.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ORAN News: 12/04/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium will publish its results for the first quarter of 2018 on Friday, April 20 at 07:00 CET; 26/03/2018 – Orange at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By New Street Research Today; 13/04/2018 – Salisbury Bank and Trust Co Completes Its Purchase and Assumption of the Fishkill, NY Branch of Orange Bank & Trust Co for Its Riverside Division; 22/03/2018 – Orange Cyberdefense Launches New Mobile Decontamination Terminal For USB Flash Drives; 22/03/2018 – Eden Labs Adds Orange Photonics’ LightLab Validation Components to Extraction Systems; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Orange Beach, Al’s Golt And Issuer Ratings To Aa1; 27/03/2018 – ORANGE SKY GOLDEN HARVEST ENTERTAINMENT (HOLDINGS) LTD – DECLARED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.351 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – SecBI to Support Orange Polska in Augmenting Its Managed Cyber Services; 26/04/2018 – REG-Orange : 1st quarter 2018 financial information; 07/05/2018 – Orange: Mr. De Leusse to Join Executive Committee

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 3,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 21,699 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 17,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Merck & Co, Exits Zimmer Biomet; 23/03/2018 – EISAI AND MERCK & CO. SAY LENVIMA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HCC; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares to 30,474 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,258 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield holds 1.43% or 42,359 shares in its portfolio. Burke & Herbert National Bank stated it has 1.72% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested 2.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.49% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 0.93% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Greenleaf Trust has 43,012 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset has 3.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Bb&T reported 0.8% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). E&G Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.61% or 16,736 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 95,050 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc invested in 1.02M shares or 0.53% of the stock. Franklin Street Inc Nc holds 18,836 shares. Ima Wealth owns 100 shares. Barr E S & invested in 5,344 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Convergence Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,043 shares.

