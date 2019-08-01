Amg National Trust Bank Has Lowered Stake in Patterson Companies (PDCO) as Market Value Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Upped Stake

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 41,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 136,842 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 178,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 413,113 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 13/03/2018 – PATTERSON COS. AUTHORIZES NEW $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 40,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 36,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.19 billion market cap company. It closed at $124.37 lastly. It is down 23.32% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation accumulated 1.09% or 36,142 shares. Fosun Intl Limited owns 14,355 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Comm Natl Bank has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 16,971 were reported by Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 610 shares. 36,339 were reported by Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability Corporation. 105,518 are owned by Martin Invest Management Ltd Llc. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y has invested 1.42% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pacific Global Management has invested 0.71% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Primecap Management Ca accumulated 137,100 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7.23% or 9.37 million shares. Cibc World Mkts stated it has 39,632 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Gru Inc has 0.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 51.63M shares. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 28,160 were accumulated by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corp.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares to 120,787 shares, valued at $17.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of American Express Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 11,481 shares to 59,583 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 2,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Orange (NYSE:ORAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold PDCO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 86.53 million shares or 1.78% less from 88.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth holds 11,421 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axa stated it has 396,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 280,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Martingale Asset LP has invested 0.01% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Swiss Retail Bank holds 155,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Long Road Invest Counsel Llc accumulated 0.38% or 28,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 53,442 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mgmt accumulated 50,859 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 333,843 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 284,879 shares. Kbc Nv reported 0% stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 10,254 shares stake. Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested 0.11% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 6,300 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Inc.