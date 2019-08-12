Amg National Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) Holding by $536,250 as Shares Declined; As Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Declined, New Mountain Vantage Advisers Boosted by $4.87 Million Its Position

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com (RY) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 7,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $76.5. About 682,675 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video); 04/05/2018 – JUST EAT PLC JE.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Enbridge Is Said to Hire RBC to Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS IT’S `STILL EARLY’ FOR IMPACT OF B20 MORTGAGE RULE; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – CARGOJET INC CJT.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$74 FROM C$71; 15/03/2018 – EX-RBC ENERGY BANKER AKBAR JOINS GREENHILL AS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 11/05/2018 – GREAT CANADIAN GAMING CORP GC.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$61 FROM C$45; 27/03/2018 – DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.85M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 2.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.66 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.43B for 11.25 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 235,997 shares to 258,183 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 6,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander S A (NYSE:SAN).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares to 521,133 shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 181,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,120 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.