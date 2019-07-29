Amg National Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Holding in Ecolab Com (ECL) by $950,752 as Stock Rose; Hanson Mcclain Upped At&T (T) Position

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.39. About 13.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Sought Info on Antitrust, FCC Regulations, Tax Issues — Internal Memo; 13/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T to Release RFP for Second Carrier-Integrated MCPTT Offering; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,377 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 30,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $200.73. About 264,114 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Mangement owns 56,580 shares. Cullinan Assoc Incorporated holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 161,259 shares. Adirondack Trust Com accumulated 55,669 shares. 42,913 were reported by Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Company. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.42% or 2.53M shares. 7.01M were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk. Voya Inv Mngmt Llc holds 0.34% or 4.78M shares in its portfolio. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability has 66,928 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated reported 79,482 shares. Cls holds 0.06% or 55,309 shares. Alphamark Lc reported 1,003 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Com reported 39,536 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 239,738 shares or 0.99% of their US portfolio. Perkins Cap Mngmt reported 51,337 shares. 119,965 were accumulated by Girard Partners.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,503 shares to 20,845 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 9,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,873 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Inc. – Why I Own Shares For The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Department of Justice Selects AT&T for Technology Modernization – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Ignore The Noise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (RWX) by 39,449 shares to 137,431 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 6,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (SCPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Capital Liability Com accumulated 6,922 shares. Whittier Trust owns 0.05% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,827 shares. Conning holds 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 4,862 shares. Dillon & Associates has invested 2.41% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Chesley Taft And Assocs Ltd Llc holds 1.45% or 98,507 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 18,431 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cibc Markets reported 92,118 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And Communications invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bnp Paribas Asset stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Macquarie Group Inc invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 9,370 shares. Stanley reported 6,013 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 145,982 shares. Brown Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ecolab Inc. (ECL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.