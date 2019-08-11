Amg National Trust Bank Has Lowered Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $921,405 as Share Value Rose; Wealth Architects Lowered Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $309,114 as Market Value Rose

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 81.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1,328 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212,000, down from 7,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $154.84. About 1.74 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford to Present Environmental Awards to City of Dubuque, Iowa, and John Deere Dubuque; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Short Deere – The Rally Was Unwarranted – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Downside Protection For Deere – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.93 million for 13.73 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 50,674 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. 200 were reported by Highlander Mgmt Lc. 1,977 are owned by Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hennessy Advsrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 16,800 shares. Gulf Interest State Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 73,259 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 8,090 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 592,729 shares stake. First Fincl Corp In stated it has 609 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company owns 1.92M shares. Cumberland Prtn owns 22,200 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Mcf Advisors Ltd accumulated 1,174 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.21% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Private Na has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,580 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Suntrust Banks holds 0.07% or 77,791 shares in its portfolio.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) by 6,427 shares to 72,830 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 235,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr (SPY).

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares to 404,270 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft And OpenAI: Brute Force – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: WNS,EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Huge Second Quarter Is Just the Beginning for Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natl Bank Of The West holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,792 shares. Argent Trust Com owns 2.79% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,635 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,340 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 263,230 shares. Private Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.43% or 115,681 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 5.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kj Harrison Prtnrs Inc owns 37,906 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.1% or 101.48 million shares. Atwood Palmer has invested 0.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fca Corp Tx holds 0.09% or 2,000 shares. Navellier And Associates Inc accumulated 15,209 shares. Apriem Advisors holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,665 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 117,800 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Trustco Bank N Y stated it has 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).