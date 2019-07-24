Amg National Trust Bank Has Lifted Philip Morris (PM) Position By $565,576; Image Sensing Systems Has 0.75 Sentiment

Image Sensing Systems Inc (ISNS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.50, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 3 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 4 reduced and sold stakes in Image Sensing Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 746,136 shares, down from 780,790 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Image Sensing Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 0.

Amg National Trust Bank increased Philip Morris (PM) stake by 9.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank acquired 6,427 shares as Philip Morris (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 72,830 shares with $6.44M value, up from 66,403 last quarter. Philip Morris now has $132.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $85.16. About 1.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) stake by 5,402 shares to 25,377 valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Global (GXG) stake by 114,269 shares and now owns 78,544 shares. Physicians (NYSE:DOC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,059 are owned by Triangle Securities Wealth. 31,860 are owned by Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware. Northstar Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.22% or 74,111 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 11,691 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Zwj Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,914 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc reported 0.31% stake. Hillsdale Invest Management invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Weatherly Asset Management LP has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,197 shares. Fidelity Natl Finance holds 224,600 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Evergreen Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First City accumulated 10,622 shares. United Asset Strategies invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.26% or 202,751 shares. Lafayette Investments owns 4,710 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 7,161 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 25. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Friday, May 17. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $8200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

White Pine Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. for 10,200 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc owns 27,283 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 207,871 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 49,057 shares.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $26.30 million. It operates in two divisions, Intersection and Highway. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. The firm offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.0575 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9575. About 100 shares traded. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) has risen 7.43% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ISNS News: 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese Hired as VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems; 14/05/2018 – IMAGE SENSING SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.00; 22/04/2018 DJ Image Sensing Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISNS); 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Image Sensing Systems 1Q Rev $3.01M; 10/05/2018 – Andrew Markese hired as Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Image Sensing Systems