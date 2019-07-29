Amg National Trust Bank Has Increased General Mills (GIS) Holding By $346,086; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lowered By $427,000 Its Blackrock (BLK) Stake

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased Blackrock Inc. (BLK) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 1,000 shares as Blackrock Inc. (BLK)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Fairfield Bush & Company holds 1,000 shares with $427,000 value, down from 2,000 last quarter. Blackrock Inc. now has $74.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $478.98. About 66,427 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns BlackRock European CLO V Designated Activity Company Final Ratings; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock World Mng: Net Asset Value(s); 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Statement re Privacy Policy; 21/05/2018 – BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc: MAR Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies and ETFs; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Says Momentum Investing Is `Holding Up Very Well’; 17/04/2018 – BlackRock says to buy private credit investor Tennenbaum Capital; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Statement re Privacy Policy

Amg National Trust Bank increased General Mills (GIS) stake by 5.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank acquired 6,786 shares as General Mills (GIS)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 121,139 shares with $6.27M value, up from 114,353 last quarter. General Mills now has $32.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 444,009 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 earnings per share, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10B for 16.89 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17.

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 25,568 shares to 8,231 valued at $383,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 3,298 shares and now owns 141,868 shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider CLARK R KERRY sold $347,376.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $53 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, March 20. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of GIS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 21.

