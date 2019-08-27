Amg National Trust Bank Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Position By $413,612; Brigham Minerals Class A (MNRL) Sellers Increased By 50.33% Their Shorts

Amg National Trust Bank decreased Oracle (ORCL) stake by 20.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank sold 7,804 shares as Oracle (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 30,711 shares with $1.65 million value, down from 38,515 last quarter. Oracle now has $173.90B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 8.22M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18

Brigham Minerals Inc Class A (NYSE:MNRL) had an increase of 50.33% in short interest. MNRL’s SI was 501,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 50.33% from 333,400 shares previously. With 427,600 avg volume, 1 days are for Brigham Minerals Inc Class A (NYSE:MNRL)’s short sellers to cover MNRL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 76,076 shares traded. Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $956.09 million. The firm primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 48,100 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 3,355 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 3,064 oil wells and 291 natural gas wells.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.07% above currents $52.13 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $57 target in Friday, March 15 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $54 target. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Nomura downgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Monday, March 11 to “Reduce” rating. UBS maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

